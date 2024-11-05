Osasuna progress in rearranged Copa del Rey first round tie

Osasuna’s Copa del Rey first round tie against Chiclana had to be postponed last week because of a waterlogged pitch. Thankfully, it was able to be played on Tuesday, and the match saw the La Liga side progress comfortably with a 5-0 victory.

Surprisingly, Chiclana were able to hold out until half time. However, their resolve was broken just five minutes after the interval as Raul Garcia found the back of the net. Four minutes later, Iker Benito would add the second, which created much-needed breathing room for Vicente Moreno’s side.

Jose Arnaiz would make it 3-0 on 71 minutes, before Moi Gomez added a fourth soon after. The fifth and final goal of the night came from Garcia.

It’s a very comprehensive victory for Osasuna, whose strong start to the season continues. Los Rojillos sit fifth in the La Liga standings, and they will hope to improve that position when they face reigning champions Real Madrid this weekend.