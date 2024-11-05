Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United believe Barcelona midfielder would be top addition

The eruption of Marc Casado in the Barcelona first team was not one forecast by many people, but is now being felt on the Richter Scale. The tremors can be felt in the Premier League.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United have all received glowing reports on Casado in recent weeks. The 21-year-old became a starter following the injury to Marc Bernal earlier this season, and has grown with every performance, most recently of all providing two glorious assists against Real Madrid and Espanyol. Their reports say that Casado’s vision and ability to impose control in midfield have impressed, while Liverpool feel he could take on a key role at Anfield immediately.

Meanwhile Sport report that Barcelona could have sold him to Saudi Arabia for €8m in the summer, with an offer on the table from the Middle East. However the move never went through in the end, for which reasons are not given.

Casado seems highly unlikely to be available any time soon, and has a contract until 2028, with a €100m release clause. The Blaugrana were open to the idea of allowing him to leave this summer before the arrival of Hansi Flick, but his form in the opening months of the season have made him one of their most key players so far.