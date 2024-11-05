Luka Modric makes more Real Madrid history during Champions League clash against AC Milan

After securing a memorable comeback victory against Borussia Dortmund on MD3, Real Madrid are aiming for back-to-back wins in the league phase of the Champions League on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are taking on AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu, and a piece of club history has been achieved during proceedings.

Luka Modric was the only player brought in by Ancelotti from the defeat in El Clasico 10 days ago, as he replaced Eduardo Camavinga. It is the 99th start for the Croatian veteran as a Real Madrid player in the Champions League, and that means that he has overtaken Toni Kroos as the midfielder with the most starts for Los Blancos in the competition’s history.

Modric also captains Real Madrid for the match, making it an even more memorable experience. However, what’s most important to him will be securing another much-needed three points that will allow Ancelotti’s side to keep progressing up the standings in the league phase.