“I’ll show I’m better than Lamine Yamal” – Red Star Belgrade starlet makes bold clam ahead of Barcelona clash

Barcelona are preparing to take on Red Star Belgrade in their fourth league phase match in this season’s Champions League, with the fixture taking place in the Serbian capital city on Wednesday.

Lamine Yamal is sure to be one of the most decisive players on the pitch when the game gets underway, although one player that is confident of matching him is Andrija Maksimovic, who has been called “the Serbian Messi” by some in the Eastern European country.

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday’s fixture, Maksimovic made his confident clear on the possible battle between himself and Lamine Yamal (via Relevo).

“Lamine is a great player, but tomorrow I will go out on the pitch to show that I am better than him. I also hope we can change shirts when the game is over.”

Maksimovic has certainly got everyone talking with his words, but Barcelona will be hoping that they can shut him down on Wednesday. Also, they’ll fancy that Lamine Yamal shows him up too.