Former Barcelona and Juventus midfielder questioned by police over crime of a sexual nature in Chile

Former Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has been questioned over a crime of a sexual nature, according to reports in his native Chile.

The 37-year-old was taken in to the police station over an unspecified crime of a sexual nature, confirmed Police Colonel Gerardo Aravena on Monday night in Santiago de Chile.

“He was transferred to the police station within the context of the first proceedings and investigations with a view to carrying out identity tests and then he was able to continue with his activities,” Aravena told local media, as referenced by Cadena Cope.

Vidal was released and is yet to be accused of any wrongdoing. The incident occurred in a suburban town of Santiago, Vitacura, where Vidal and his Colo Colo teammates celebrated their win over Deportes Iquique and the birthdays of Lucas Cepeda and Vicente Pizarro.

Aravena went on to confirm that the incident related to a group of athletes, and that the crime being investigated is of a sexual nature, but did not give any more details. No arrests have been made, and Colo Colo are yet to make a staement on the matter.