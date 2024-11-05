‘Carlo Ancelotti has called me at least 7 times this week’ – Iconic manager on talks with Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is searching for solutions to their current struggles, and he will put out his response to their Clasico thrashing against AC Milan in the Champions League this evening. He has been calling a Rossoneri legend of late for advice.

Two of the most successful sides in European Cup history will meet at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening, with Los Blancos desperately in need of a response following their loss to Barcelona, and Milan desperately in need of points, having won just one of their opening three games.

Much of the talk inthe aftermath of the Clasico was about the fact that Ancelotti has struggled to find the right balance to get the best out of his players. In an interview with GdS (via Diario AS), Arrigo Sacchi hinted that he might have been been bouncing ideas of his former manager.

“Carlo is a lovely man, he has called me at least seven times in the last few days. He is intelligent and modest, after all they are qualities that never travel separately. He was the first player I asked Berlusconi about, he was doubtful. I had just arrived at Milan, I was fifth, and Carletto’s knees didn’t seem to offer great guarantees. I immediately told him that with him we would win the championship.”

There is no shortage of opinions on what Ancelotti should do to alter things at Real Madrid, with former forward Karim Benzema weighing in on what is stopping them from getting the best out of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. The opinion he will have to pay the most attention to is that of Florentino Perez, who if reports are to be believed, wants to see one or two players dropped – although wins can convince most people of football of anything, no matter how you do it.