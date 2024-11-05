Carlo Ancelotti admits to be being “worried” after back-to-back defeats for Real Madrid

Real Madrid fell to a second successive defeat on Tuesday, as they lost 3-1 to AC Milan in the Champions League. It’s a result that makes it tough for the reigning champions to secure automatic qualification to the last 16 of the competition, as they have now only won 50% of their league phase matches.

It’s also a result that confirms Real Madrid’s tough start to the season, and speaking post-match (via Diario AS), Carlo Ancelotti admitted that he is concerned about his side’s current situation.

“We have to be worried, because in the last few games the team has not been in good shape. We lack solidity. It’s just that we don’t defend well, and the team is not compact. We have to be more compact, more orderly.”

Ancelotti also confirmed that he withdrew Federico Valverde at half time was because of injury, not for tactical reasons.

“Valverde was not 100%, he had discomfort in his back. Yesterday he trained well, but he felt that pain in the first half and we decided to substitute him.”

It’s not a good time for Real Madrid, and they will need to bounce back quickly. They return to action in four days’ time against Osasuna t the Santiago Bernabeu, and winning that is an absolute must.