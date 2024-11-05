Barcelona keeping a close eye on 20-year-old’s development at Celtic

Alejandro Balde is Barcelona’s undisputed left-back, and after a slightly underwhelming start to the season by his teammates’ standards, he has picked up in the last few matches. However, his understudy for the 2025-26 season (and beyond) is far from certain.

Gerard Martin currently holds that position, although he has been less than convincing when called upon by Hansi Flick. Another in-house option is Alex Valle, who will return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

Valle is currently on loan at Celtic, where he has enjoyed regular playing time in recent weeks. As per Sport, Barcelona officials have been extensively scouting him during this period, as he is a serious option to remain in the first team next season.

Regular playing time at a team like Celtic will be very good for Valle’s development. Barcelona are aware of this, and they will hope that he continues to improve over the remainder of the season.