Barcelona interested in move for Enzo Fernandez amid loss of prominence at Chelsea – report

Barcelona were only able to make one signing during this year’s summer transfer window, that being Dani Olmo. Club officials will hope that they are able to do more business in 2025, although that will depend on whether they can finally return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. If they do, it could be busy.

It’s been reported in recent weeks that Barcelona will look to address several positions, including goalkeeper, right-back and striker. A new midfielder could also be sought, especially if Frenkie de Jong were to leave.

If that happens, Enzo Fernandez could end up emerging as a leading target. According to reports from England (via MD), Barcelona are interested in the Argentine midfielder, who has lost his place as a regular starter at Chelsea this season.

Fernandez could be available for a reduced fee in 2025, and if so, there would surely be several clubs interested – and it would be no surprise if Barcelona were one. However, he is a player that is simply not needed, especially when considering that he’d still be very expensive.