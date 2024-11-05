Barcelona defender at risk of surgery if injury does not improve

Barcelona have been getting players back from injury over the last few weeks, and this month are looking forward to having Ronald Araujo back too, if all goes to plan. Nevertheless, Eric Garcia suffered a setback, and has been out much longer than expected.

Expected to return last week, Garcia is reportedly suffering from a sports hernia, and will not be back until after the international break, as reported by Laia Tudel on RAC1. The injury requires him simply to rest and hopefully recover, but there is a risk that he would have to have surgery if things do not improve.

Barcelona are closely monitoring loanee Álex Valle at Celtic. Valle is gradually entering the starting XI at the Scottish side, and has already provided three assists. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 5, 2024

That is not the expectation currently, and they are not contemplating that option. Garcia has not had many minutes this season through injury and suspensions, and with Araujo and Andreas Christensen on the way back, his opportunities could be further reduced. Garcia has also been used in midfield this season, but there too, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez are being eased back into the midfield. The 24-year-old has been linked with an exit in the next year too.