Barcelona could cash in on academy product following interest from La Liga giants

Barcelona have blooded a number of youngsters this season, with Andres Cuenca, Gerard Martin, Marc Bernal and Sergi Dominguez all making their debuts this year. Bernal and Martin have come in to stay in the first team, with the latter providing cover for Alejandro Balde.

Sport reference transfer journalist Ekrem Konur in claiming that Real Betis are interested in making Martin the latest Blaugrana player to swap the Ciutat Esportiva for Seville. They would be interested in either a loan or a permanent move.

Martin performed well for Barca Atletic last season, but few expected him to play as big a role as he is currently. Following his change in status, Barcelona are to hand him a new deal until 2028 with a release clause of €100m, which has already been agreed.

Martin has not put a foot wrong so far, but Barcelona also have Alex Valle who is impressing on loan at Celtic too. Betis may be looking at the future of the position, with a history of recruiting from Barcelona. They handed deals to Ricardo Rodriguez, and Romain Perraud this summer, bubut the veteran Swiss defender had struggled to make an impact.