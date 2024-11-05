Barcelona breakout star will cost Liverpool or Manchester United €100m

Marc Casado is one of the most talked about players in Spain this season, after going from an afterthought for Barcelona’s first-team squad, to an essential part of Hansi Flick’s revolution. His form has attracted attention from the Premier League.

Reports this week say that Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United have had glowing reports from their scouts on Casado. Since an injury to Marc Bernal, Casado made the spot alongside Pedri in midfield his own, and played a key part in the Blaugrana victories over Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

However Fabrizio Romano has responded to these reports by noting that Barcelona consider him him untouchable, and have no intentions to sell him any time soon. His message is that any links should be taken with a pinch of salt.

🔵🔴⛔️ Links between Premier League clubs and Marc Casadó are being played down as he’s untouchable for Barça. Hansi Flick and Deco both see Casadó as key part of the project. €100m release clause has also been included into his new contract. pic.twitter.com/F4Dgu2nofQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 5, 2024

Meanwhile Diario AS note that Casado is attracting attention Spain manager Luis de la Fuente too. They say La Roja have been impressed by Casado’s early form, and that he could be the headline inclusion in the next Spain squad. Equally Samu Omorodion is in contention following his form for Porto too, although de la Fuente maintains plenty of faith in Ayoze Perez, Joselu Mato, and Alvaro Morata, who were his Euro 2024 choices.

Casado recently extended his deal until 2028 with Barcelona, and that has a €100m release clause included. Based on the reporting, that clause would have to be activated. Even then, persuading Casado to leave might be a tricky job, given he has come through La Masia. It should be noted that the initial links were related to promising scouting reports, not an intention to make a move.