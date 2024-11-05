10-man Girona soundly beaten by PSV Eindhoven in latest Champions League match

Girona’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League took another blow on Tuesday as they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by PSV Eindhoven.

The hosts got off to a strong start at the Phillips Stadion, as they scored inside the opening 16 minutes courtesy of Ryan Flamingo. 17 minutes later, it would be 2-0 as Malik Tillman fired beyond Paulo Gazzaniga in the Girona goal.

It stayed that way until half time, but 10 minutes after the interval, Girona’s task was made that much harder as Arnau Martinez, who scored against Leganes at the weekend, was sent off for a second yellow card.

PSV would capitalise late on by scoring two more goals. Ismael Saibari netted on 83 minutes, before Ladislav Krejci inadvertently put the ball into his own net soon after – that is the fourth own goal that Girona have conceded in four Champions League matches this season.

The result keeps Girona in 26th place in the league phase standings, although they are bound to fall down the table by the time MD4 ends.