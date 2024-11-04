WATCH: Robert Lewandowski’s wife shares images of house outside flooding due to DANA storm

After the DANA storm wrought destruction over a distraught Valencian Community last week, the brutal weather front continues to cause issues as it moves north. Today it reached Barcelona, bringing with it heavy rains.

A red weather alert was put out by the Spanish meteorological agency, and heavy rains have reached Catalunya, affecting Barcelona and the surrounding area after moving up the coast from Valencia.

Anna Lewandowska, wife of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, shared images on her Instagram of flooding in Casteldelfells, a town around half an hour South of the city centre in Barcelona. The videos, in which a car can be seen almost entirely submerged, are taken from their garage.

📲 Anna Lewandowska za pośrednictwem mediów społecznościowych pokazała obecną sytuację w Castelldefels. [IG] pic.twitter.com/qOYKzejQla — BarcaInfo (@_BarcaInfo) November 4, 2024

The current death toll from the tragedy is at least 213 confirmed, but with thousands still missing, and an estimated 845k people directly affected by the flash flooding last week. Today, Valencia, Levante and Manises, a regional team in the area, saw their Copa del Rey games suspended again, after they had been rescheduled for this week.