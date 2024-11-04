Barcelona Getafe

Valencia request suspention of Copa del Rey clash as Barcelona cancel training due to storm effects

The effects of the DANA storm tragedy continue to be felt in Spain, and Valencia have asked to postpone their Copa del Rey clash for a second time. They say that their focus should be elsewhere during a testing time, with bodies still being pulled from the wreckage in the Valencian Community.

Los Che emitted an official statement on Monday, explaining their decision to request that their game with Parla Escuela should be suspended. The game had been rescheduled for this Wednesda at 19:00 CEST, but Valencia say that their minds should be elsewhere.

“The Club understands that, at this time of great difficulty, all energies, attention and support must be focused on helping those affected by the tragic event of DANA . Football is in the background.”

Meanwhile Manises, another regional team from the same region, are also due to play a rearranged Copa fixture against Getafe on Thursday, but have also requested the suspension of that game.

Further up the coast, a red weather warning has been put in place in Catalunya now, as the DANA storm continues to move north. Barcelona were forced to train in the gym on Monday, as per Sport, due to the adverse weather at the training ground as a result. They face Red Star Belgrade in Serbia on Wednesday.

