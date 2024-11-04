Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez blasts La Liga for DANA response

Real Madrid right-back Lucas Vazquez has become the latest footballer to condemn La Liga’s decision to go ahead with the weekend fixture list, excepting the ties being played in the Valencian Community. He followed the likes of Toni Lato, Vicente Moreno, Luis Garcia Plaza and Koke Resurreccion in saying that the games should have been cancelled.

Like Carlo Ancelotti, Vazquez began his press conference on Tuesday with a statement of support for those affected by DANA storm, which destroyed areas of the Valencian Community last week.

“I would like to send a message of encouragement to all the families affected by DANA. To convey that they are not alone. And the pride we feel in the solidarity of the people in these difficult times. We hope it returns to normal soon…”

Vazquez was asked about the emotional state of the Real Madrid squad, and how they had been preparing for their Champions League clash on Tuesday night with AC Milan.

“It’s complicated, because football is in the background. The important thing is the people. With these tragedies it is difficult to isolate yourself.”

“We are all very sad. There are many people suffering and that affects everyone.”

His manager had stated minutes earlier that he felt that managers had no ability to influence the La Liga fixture list, and could not have taken a stand against the games going ahead.

“The coach is absolutely right. Our opinion is 0, our strength is 0. We have to be professionals and do what we are told. It’s what we have to do.”

“It shouldn’t have been played. It was time to be with those affected and think only about that.”

Like Carlo Ancelotti, he refused to be drawn into political posturing, which unfortunately has characterised a good deal of the coverage of the tragedy in recent days.

“I am sad for what has happened. From a distance, we have had to suffer it that way. It’s hard to explain it in words. So many people who have lost everything [explained] with words… Political issues, this is not the time to talk about it here.”

The death toll from the DANA storm is currently at least 213 confirmed, with many more still missing. Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia on Saturday night was postponed, as was Rayo Vallecano’s journey to Villarreal, with neither having been rearranged as of yet. Valencia, Levante and Getafe have all had their Copa del Rey ties postponed for a second week in a row, as the Valencia Community try to pick up the pieces after a nightmarish week.