Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to call on 17-year-old wonderkid

Real Madrid are on the hunt for their next right-back, with 32-year-old Dani Carvajal ruled out for a year, and it looks as if they will go into the transfer market next summer. What they do between now and then is the much more urgent question, but it could be something they try to solve in-house for a change.

Los Blancos broke a pact of non-aggression with Atletico Madrid to sign prodigy Jesus Fortea, and the Spanish right-back has spent the last week with the first-team in training. While Diario AS detail that Alvaro Arbeloa will have him available for their under-19 UEFA Youth League clash this week against AC Milan, but it is predicted that he will be used in the first team soon. According to their information, there was never any doubt over his offensive ability, but the 17-year-old has won over Carlo Ancelotti in training, with his defensive efforts too.

Without Carvajal, Ancelotti declared Eder Militao as their alternative to Lucas Vazquez at right-back, but the Brazilian is needed in central defence alongside Antonio Rudiger. Rarely do they turn to their academy to replace injured players, but Fortea’s talent and the situation might lead to chances that few get at Real Madrid.