Real Madrid get promising injury news on two players ahead of AC Milan clash as Carlo Ancelotti deliberates

Real Madrid have positive news ahead of their Champions League clash against AC Milan, with Carlo Ancelotti closing in on a full strength squad, with the exception of long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and David Alaba. Rodrygo Goes and Antonio Rudiger are set to be available.

As per Diario AS, Rudiger is fully recovered from his hamstring strain that he suffered against Barcelona two weekends ago, and now feels back to 100%. He is due to start against the Rossoneri on Tuesday night. Meanwhile Brazilian forward Rodrygo is also back in the squad after his own hamstring problem, and is set to start as part of a front three for Los Blancos. Ancelotti’s only doubt is reportedly whether Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde will be accompanied by Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga in the middle of the pitch.

Thibaut Courtois will also miss the match through injury, allowing Andriy Lunin to continue in goal against Milan. Real Madrid have collected six points from their opening three fixtures, beating Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart, while going down against Lille. Meanwhile the Rossoneri have their backs against the wall, with just one win from their opening trio of games.