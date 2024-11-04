Lionel Messi willing to appear at Barcelona anniversary despite Joan Laporta rift

Barcelona fans will always be left with a stone in their shoe about how Lionel Messi’s time at the club ended, and the return that never happened, including the great himself. However he will not allow his tense relations with the current leadership to impact the club’s 125th anniversary.

After current President Joan Laporta promised publicly to keep Messi at the club, and then backed out of their offer on the day the contract was to be signed, the Argentine and his family have since held it against him. When Laporta tried to bring him back to the club too, he was unable to present a firm contract offer two years later.

Official: President Laporta has made direct telephone contact with the mayors of Valencian towns Paiporta, Benetússer, and Catarroja to express his solidarity on behalf of the club and its Foundation and offer direct collaboration and financial support for the reconstruction of… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 4, 2024

Some have wondered if that tension might impact Messi’s relationship with the club as a whole, but Messi will be at the 125th anniversary for the Blaugrana this month if he is invited. According to Relevo, Messi is open to doing whatever is asked of him by the club for their celebrations on the 29th of November, at Liceu, where their celebrations will be held.

There has for some time been talk of an Inter Miami-Barcelona friendly, giving the Blaugrana fans the chance to see him one last time. Messi never had the chance to bid farewell to the fans that sang his name every weekend for a decade and a half, given the manner of his unexpected departure. However so far the friendly has not been organised, although perhaps Barcelona are waiting until they return to Camp Nou.