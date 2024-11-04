How Real Madrid responded to Clasico defeat and Ballon d’Or disappointment last week

Real Madrid are coming off the back of their worst few days in several years, after they were thumped at home by Barcelona in El Clasico, before being internationally maligned for their reaction to Vinicius Junior not winning the Ballon d’Or. Neither were particularly present last week during their reaction.

As per Relevo, the Real Madrid squad returned to training last week with little in the way of histrionics, and there was not much difference compared to the atmosphere normally at the training ground. The main difference was seen in Vinicius, who was more motivated, more fiery and closer to his teammates after his Paris setback.

Ancelotti was more of a presence in their sessions this week. While he normally leaves much of the training sessions to his staff, he and assistant Davide Ancelotti were shouting more often, intervening more often and making more corrections. They placed their emphasis on the defensive side of the game and the pressing, just as much with the forwards as with the defenders.

After the game against Valencia was cancelled, a last-minute dinner was organised on Friday night, while Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Junior were seen playing padel over the weekend too.

Ancelotti told the press on Monday that it had been a sad week at Valdebebas, due to the flooding tragedy in the Valencian Community rather than anything to do with football. While the circumstances are obviously dreadful, it may benefit Real Madrid to have rested, and reset after a damaging defeat two weekends ago.