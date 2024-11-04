Diego Simeone’s son accused of racist insults during match

Sunday was a happy day for the Simeones, after GiulianioSimeone grabbed his first goal for Atletico Madrid, with his father watching on from the sidelines. However it has taken nasty turn.

As per Relevo, Gianluca Simeone, the middle of Simeone’s three sons, was accused of calling Julio Rafael Martinez Escorcia a ‘black s***’ and a ‘f***ing monkey’ during Rayo Majadahonda’s 3-0 defeat to Guadalajara. It was taken down in the referee’s report, but none of the officials were able to corroborate Martinez’s story.

That means that it is unlikely that Simeone will face consequences. While there is television coverage of the games in the third tier, there are not enough camera and microphones to pick up sound from different angles, and there was nothing heard on the broadcast. Neither Simeone or Majadahonda have addressed the matter publicly. The Competition Committee will study the material carefully, but Simeone was not sent off either.

Diego Simeone’s reaction to Giuliano Simeone’s first-ever goal for Atlético Madrid. 🇦🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/ieYNBYI1Ee — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) November 3, 2024

Elsewhere in the third tier, Union Atletico have also complained that two of their players, Karim El Kounni and Seth Vega were racially abused against Xerez. The former said the opposition bench told him to ‘shut up you moorish s***’, while Vega says he heard monkey sounds from the opposition fans. Atletico expressed their solidarity with their players and said they were behind them, demanding action from Xerez.

However they have denied those accusations in their own public statement, noting that none of the officials nor security heard the abuse either. Given it does not appear in any official reports, unless there is evidence, it looks unlikely that the matter can go much further.