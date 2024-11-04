Celta Vigo back to winning ways against undermanned Getafe

Celta Vigo 1-0 Getafe

Celta Vigo got back to winning ways after their shock three-goal defeat to Leganes last week, squeezing past Getafe in a game that ended up surprisingly tight at the end.

The Galician side wasted no time in getting started, with Iago Aspas providing a brilliant cross with his right side, which removed the entire Getafe defence and goalkeeper David Soria, allowing Anastasios Douvikas to nod in at the back post to an open goal. Celta started putting some nice moves together, and were looking to attack the space in behind the Getafe pressure. Oscar Mingueza nearly bundled his way through it after a long ball, but his effort whistled past the post.

Getafe struggled to create much, but were making Celta work for it. In the second half, Getafe looked to up the ante, and put together the best move of the game, playing one touch football down the right, but Chrisantus Uche had the pullback blocked, and Alvaro Rodriguez’s effort met the same fate. At the other end Hugo Alvarez broke in behind the Getafe defence, and shaped his effort one-on-one just around the post.

The game shifted when Getafe centre-back Juan Berrocal was dismissed for a second yellow, and Borja Iglesias was sent on to kill the tie. That’s what he did with 15 minutes to go, or so he thought, but VAR called his much cooler finish against David Soria back. While Aspas and Hugo Sotelo continued to set the home side galloping in behind the Getafe defence, they simply could not punish Los Azulones as they looked for an equaliser.

It was a search seemed doomed though. On the rare occasion they found the right ball, Rodriguez was not on the end of it. Their best chance may well have been a handball shout against Marcos Alonso in the closing minutes, but it was waved away by Jesus Gil Manzano.

Both sides sent their best to the victims of the flooding in the Valencian Community after the game, with Celta captain Aspas tearing up as he greeted the fans at the end of the game. The win lifts Celta back into the top half, three points shy of Europe. Getafe head back down the road with just a point keeping them from the drop zone in 16th. Their four-game unbeaten run comes to an end, and reminds Jose Bordalas that they have just one win all season.