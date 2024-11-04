Barcelona star tells club of intention to sign new deal

Few players have divided opinion at Barcelona as much as Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong in recent years, and for some time there has been a lack of clarity over his future. De Jong has a little over 18 months left on his Barcelona deal, but it finally looks as if there is a little information on his intentions.

As per Relevo, de Jong’s agents have informed the club that their intention is to stay at the club beyond the end of his current contract, which expires in 2026. Last season de Jong’s representatives reportedly did not respond to a contract offer that the club placed in front of him, and while there are no advances, there is now a dialogue.

The main sticking point will be Barcelona’s salary offer in all likelihood. Currently their best-paid player, the Catalan giants intend to slash his wages by nearly half, offering him a four-year deal where he would earn little more than what he makes in two seasons currently. They feel his salary does not add up to his contributions.

One of the more interesting things to watch will be his game time. The 27-year-old showed what he is capable of during El Clasico, but the reality is he will have to outplay one of Dani Olmo, Pedri or Marc Casado in order to get into the team, something that looks a long way off currently. All the same, the Dutchman is recently returned from injury, and is getting back to sharpness, while Casado, the most likely to drop, is in the form of his life.