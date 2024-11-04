Barcelona Sporting Director Deco commits to role long-term after doubts

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is in it for the long haul. The Brazilian-Portuguese has had an up and down time in his post since returning to the club and leaving behind his player agency work, but has decided to stay the course with the Blaugrana.

After heavy criticism, and being asked to operate without much in the way of resources – relatively – Deco had considered leaving his role at the club. Yet after plenty of effort from Barcelona President Joan Laporta, involving plenty of public praise, as well as internal conversations, Deco has decided that he will continue with Laporta for the foreseeable future.

Catalan daily Sport remark that Deco was feeling the weight of the job during the summer, but has left behind any negativity. In addition to Laporta’s words and blind faith, the success of Hansi Flick’s side has given him more strength, and he feels more secure in his work. Dani Olmo is performing brilliantly as their only major signing this summer, and Hansi Flick is looking like the best decision the club have made in some time.

After the transfer window shut, Deco was not seen for several days, during which he went to Mallorca to spend several days relaxing. There were also reports that during mid-August, at the height of the transfer window, Deco was admitted to hospital briefly with nausea, brought on by the stress of the role.