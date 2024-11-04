Barcelona President Joan Laporta considering calling elections early

Just a couple of months ago, Barcelona President Joan Laporta was under major pressure, as the numbers at the club still do not add up. Despite the financial situation the Blaugrana find themselves in, the good form of the team has Laporta considering calling elections early.

The next cycle in theory would see a vote for the president held in 2026, five years after Laporta was installed. Yet the fact that Hansi Flick’s side are currently crushing all in their way, and indeed all of the narratives against Laporta, means he is considering calling elections for the summer of 2025, to capitalise on the positive atmosphere. Sport note that the process from start to finish takes at least three months, and no decision has been made.

Lamine Yamal is the player with the most assists (7) in La Liga this season, one more than Raphinha, who's second ik the list. @gbsans pic.twitter.com/fB59yQKsjs — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 4, 2024

Prior to Flick’s team blowing away the competition, there were even murmurs of a potential vote of no confidence, and opposition groups were mobilising against Laporta, including former Presidential opponent Victor Font, and Joan Camprubi, grandson of former President Agusti Montal. However they, and indeed the club’s finances, have disappeared form the headlines in recent weeks.