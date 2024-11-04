Barcelona on course for no major signings in year of 2025

One of the major doubts about Barcelona this season was their lack of signings, with seemingly clear holes in the squad from the previous year. However the additions of Dani Olmo, Pau Victor, and crucially Hansi Flick have turned things around. It looks as if it will be a frugal year in 2025 too.

Barcelona have no intention of making any moves in the January transfer window, and are already looking ahead to the summer. Relevo say that will look to sell either of Frenkie de Jong or Ronald Araujo if they do not sign new deals, but otherwise have no intention of doing any major business next year if the team is successful this year. Should they obtain titles under Flick, then the Blaugrana will not look to fix what isn’t broken – they do not want to mess with the strong dressing room atmosphere.

The Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid match will no longer be played in Miami, as the RFEF has put a stop to it. @RamonFuentes74 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 4, 2024

Certainly it is an approach that will be met with applause from the club’s accountants. Barcelona made losses of €91m this year, and remain about the same in excess of their salary limit this season. The Blaugrana are yet to register all of their squad without the emergency signing allowances, and thus will have to make financial moves just to maintain the squad they have and include their renewals.