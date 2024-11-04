Agent Jorge Mendes introduced Barcelona President to Paris Saint-Germain star at Ballon d’Or gala

While Real Madrid may not have attended the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris in protest at Vinicius Junior missing out, Barcelona were there with bells on. The Blaugrana made use of Los Blancos’ absence to puff out their chest, with Lamine Yamal winning the Kopa trophy, Dani Olmo and Pau Cubarsi nominated for awards, and all three on the women’s podium belonging to Barcelona.

That was not all that they were up to in the French capital though. Relevo have revealed that agent Jorge Mendes introduced Barcelona President Joan Laporta to Paris Saint-Germain midifelder Vitinha. There is no intention for the Blaugrana to move for him, but it is pointed out that Mendes generally moves with intentions, even if those intentions do not always come to fruition.

Jules Koundé has participated in all Barcelona games since November last year. @Jordigil pic.twitter.com/smLNTGEMQn — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 4, 2024

Barcelona may be one of the sides that arguably have the least need to sign Vitinha, despite his quality, although football changes fast. Real Madrid had identified his profile as one that they would like to bring in if they attempt to sign a Toni Kroos replacement next summer, although they know signing Vitinha himself might be too difficult.