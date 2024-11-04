AC Milan star Theo Hernandez was partly let go by Real Madrid due to controversial private life

Real Madrid will be seeing a few familiar faces on Tuesday night when AC Milan visit the Santiago Bernabeu, not least two former academy graudates in Alvaro Morata and Theo Hernandez. The former is not particularly loved by the home side due to spells at rivals Atletico Madrid, while Theo Hernandez also had a spell there. That was a direct move though, which Real Madrid sanctioned in part due to his private life.

During his time at Los Blancos, Theo could not convince Zinedine Zidane to cede him more minutes from Marcelo Viera, but the club had doubts about him off the pitch. Notorious for going out at night, and an anonymous source describes Hernandez as ‘a headache’, and he also had a few issues with brother Lucas Hernandez, who was at Atletico.

Some of his antics did not go down well with the Real Madrid hierarchy, say Relevo. He is not the only star to have enjoyed a night out, but Theo did try to buy a white tiger for €4k, and also celebrated his 20th birthday by hiring two little people for the party.

“I received a lot of insults and criticism. I had a reputation as a bad boy and it’s true that I did something stupid. But I matured as a person and now I consider myself a playful, but calm guy,” he has since told GdS.

Hernandez has since gone on to become one of the star names in Serie A. After a €24m move from Atletico, Hernandez then joined Milan in 2019 for €1.2m less after just two years at Los Colchoneros. Blessed with prodigal pace, Hernanndez has also earned 34 caps for France.