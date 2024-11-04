3 Copa del Rey games postponed again due to DANA storm damage

The RFEF have accepted a second request to postpone three suspended Copa del Rey games due to the damage caused by the DANA storm striking the Valencian Community. Valencia stated that their focus was not on football currently.

Valencia, Levante and Manises all had their requests to postpone their matches against Parla Escuela, Pontevedra and Getafe honoured, and the clashes have now been re-arranged for after the next international break for the Primera Division sides, while Levante will travel to Galicia for their clash on the 19th of November at 20:00 CEST. Los Che will head to Parla on the 26th of November at 19:00 CEST, while Getafe will head in the other direction to Manises for a game at the same time.

The decision to play any La Liga games over the weekend has been heavily criticised by fans and players alike, and there is still no clarity on when Valencia-Real Madrid or Villarreal-Rayo Vallecano will be played. Originally the Copa games had been rescheduled for this week.