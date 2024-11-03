“We need change in this country” – Barcelona star fumes in wake of Storm Dana devastation

This week, the Valencian community has been devastated by the effects of Storm Dana, which has left over 90 people dead. La Liga and Segunda matches in the region that had been set for this weekend have been postponed, and it will provide an opportunity for those in the area to help out those affected.

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres is from Foios, which is in the Valencia region. He has already helped out those that have been affected by Storm Dana, and on Sunday, he has now called out the relevant authorities for a lack of action, as per Relevo.

“We need a change in this country! I don’t even have the strength today to go to the stadium to see my teammates play. Frustration and indignation with our rulers, whether they are one or the other. We need the whole country to step up. This could happen anywhere. We feel the warmth and support of people from all over the world. The State is failed. The people save the people. Visca Valencia and Viva España.”