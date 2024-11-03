WATCH: Third time lucky for Espanyol as Javi Puado fires one back against Barcelona

Barcelona raced into a three-goal lead at half time of their derby clash against city neighbours Espanyol, and although it has been comfortable for Hansi Flick’s side, they have now conceded for 3-1.

It was Dani Olmo that opened the scoring, and 10 minutes later, Raphinha added Barcelona’s second. Olmo would grab his second of the afternoon on the half hour mark, which had the La Liga leaders in a very commanding position.

However, Espanyol have made it more nervy now. After having two goals ruled out by VAR for offside, they’ve broken the Barcelona high line on this occasion with Javi Puado firing beyond Inaki Pena.

It’s a fine goal from Espanyol, and they will now believe that they can add another to make this match even more interesting. Barcelona are sure to be nervier now, although they will still fancy their chances of having more than enough in the tank to see out this victory.