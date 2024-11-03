WATCH: Raphinha continues blistering form as Barcelona double lead over Espanyol

Barcelona can go nine points clear at the top of La Liga with a victory over Espanyol in the city derby, and after taking an early lead at the Estadi Olimpic, they have now doubled their advantage.

It was Dani Olmo that scored the opening goal after an outstanding cross from Lamine Yamal, and the lead has now been added to by Raphinha, who has continued his blistering form this season. It’s another wonderful assist, this time from Marc Casado, whose wonderful pass allows the Brazilian attacker to lift the ball over the onrushing Joan Garcia.

WHAT A BALL FROM CASADO TO RAPHINHA TO MAKE IT 2-0 BARCELONA!! INCREDIBLE! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Zq2L5vkTtU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 3, 2024

It is a goal that Barcelona have scored so many times already this season. Casado, as he did for Robert Lewandowski’s opener in El Clasico, plays a lovely through ball, and Raphinha does so well to finish past Garcia.

Barcelona are well in control of this one, and barring a major collapse, they are set for another three points.