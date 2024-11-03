WATCH: Dani Olmo at the double as Barcelona go 3-0 up against Espanyol

Barcelona are already cruising towards another victory in this remarkable start to the 2023-24 season. After scoring four against Real Madrid last weekend, Hansi Flick’s side are already well on course to match that number of goals against Espanyol – after half an hour, they’re now 3-0 up.

It was Dani Olmo that opened the scoring on his first start in six weeks, and 11 minutes later, Raphinha added another goal to his collection for Barcelona’s second. The third has arrived on 31 minutes, and it’s Olmo that has scored again – it’s a wonderful strike from the Spanish midfielder.

What a team play, offisde traps, brace for Dani Olmo, I'm crying 😭😭🔥

pic.twitter.com/n4OBOZoHHZ — SK10 𓃵🇵🇸 (@SK10_Football) November 3, 2024

DANI OLMO BRACE IN 32 MINUTES 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ATn4ohvNC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 3, 2024

It’s an lovely strike from Olmo, and Alejandro Balde has now added his second assist in two matches – after he set up Robert Lewandowski in El Clasico last weekend. Barcelona have been utterly dominant in the early stages of this derby match, and this could get very ugly for Espanyol, who cannot live with their city neighbours.