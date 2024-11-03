WATCH: Barcelona strike early on against Espanyol courtesy of Dani Olmo

With Real Madrid’s match against Valencia, which had been scheduled for Saturday, called off because of Storm Dana, it allows Barcelona the opportunity to go nine points clear at the top of La Liga. As things stand, they are on course to do so, as they take an early lead against Espanyol at the Estadi Olimpic.

It’s come after 12 minutes, and the goal comes from Dani Olmo, who is making his first start in six weeks. Lamine Yamal provides an outrageous trivela cross, and the Spanish playmaker managed to fire home despite the best efforts of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

La asistencia de Lamine Yamal y la definición de Olmo. Que no tíos que no tenemos sentido pic.twitter.com/rAUorDYoY3 — Manu. (@GxlDePaulinho) November 3, 2024

BRILLIANT FROM BARCELONA! OLMO SCORES FROM YAMAL ASSIST! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gcKYVhJZ4e — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 3, 2024

Barcelona have scored early goals in many of their matches so far this season, and it’s another one is this one. Hansi Flick’s side should be able to settle down immediately because of it, and they are now in a very good position to secure another victory, which will stretch their advantage at the summit of La Liga.