Real Madrid worried about key defender as knee injury concerns are revealed

Real Madrid have had a very challenging start to the season in several aspects. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have struggled to perform at their best level, and after 11 matchdays, they sit six points behind Barcelona, whom they lost to 4-0 last weekend. Not only that, they’ve also had to deal with several injury problems.

One that has carried over from last season is David Alaba, who has still yet to return from the ACL injury he sustained last December. Because of his absence, and the fact that Ancelotti does not count on Jesus Vallejo, it has meant that Antonio Rudiger has barely rested.

This is a big problem for Real Madrid, as their plan for this season was to ensure that the German defender rested sufficiently – because he hasn’t, there is an increased risk of injury. Relevo have detailed this, with the report stating that club officials are concerned about his knee.

Rudiger has injured the same knee five times during his career, and his increased workload makes it more possible that a sixth injury could happen this season. Real Madrid are very worried, but because of the lack of options, there’s little that they can do.