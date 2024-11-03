Real Madrid superstar trains away from teammates four days before Champions League clash

Real Madrid have had a challenging start to the season, and several of their heavyweights have been questioned for under-par performances. Los Blancos’ standout performer this season has been Federico Valverde, who is also one of the players most counted upon by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Valverde is rarely rested, and this season has continued this trend – he has started all 15 of Real Madrid’s matches across all competitions. That will surely continue on Wednesday when AC Milan come to the Santiago Bernabeu, although there is a little bit of doubt about that.

As per Marca, Valverde trained away from his Real Madrid teammates on Sunday, as he was tasked with conducting individual work. However, this was done without any injury, but rather to manage his workload after a strenuous few weeks.

It’s clear that Real Madrid need Valverde to play every match, which is why it is imperative that the club takes every measure possible to keep him from picking up injuries. So far, they have done well in this regard.