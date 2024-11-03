Real Madrid star winning fitness race for AC Milan showdown

Real Madrid return to UEFA Champions League action in midweek with a key clash against AC Milan on November 5.

Los Blancos host the Italian giants in Madrid as they aim to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Lille in their last European outing.

Carlo Ancelotti is confident of his injury picture improving ahead of the game with central defender Antonio Rudiger passed fit.

Fede Valverde will be given until the last minute to prove his fitness with the Uruguayan international training alone.

However, as per the latest update from Marca, there is good news on forward Rodrygo Goes, who is now back in full training in Valdebebas.

The 23-year-old missed Real Madrid’s El Clasico loss to Barcelona due to a thigh issue and has been training separately since then.

His return will present Ancelotti with a key selection call, with Aurelien Tchouameni possibly dropping to the bench, if he is fit to start against AC Milan.