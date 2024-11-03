Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid

Real Madrid pause alternate options to prioritise Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are remaining firm in their push to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025.

Los Blancos remain poised to make a formal move to start negotiations with the Liverpool defender in January.

The defending La Liga champions are confident they can convince the England international against a contract renewal at Anfield with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Contractual rules block talks from starting until Alexander-Arnold enters the final six months of his deal with Liverpool already tabling an offer to the 26-year-old.

As per reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid are considering other options if they fail to land Alexander-Arnold, including Spain international Pedro Porro.

However, their No.1 objective is Alexander-Arnold, as they watch from a distance until January.

The remainder of 2024 is Liverpool’s chance to convince Alexander-Arnold, without pressure from Madrid, with no indication on his plans at this stage as the Reds remain top of the Premier League.

