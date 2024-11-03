Real Madrid have no plans to sell player courted by Liverpool and Manchester City

Real Madrid are expected to have a very busy transfer window next summer, with moves for Florian Wirtz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies expected. However, they may sell to accommodate this, and Rodrygo Goes is one player that has been consistently linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

In recent months, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have registered their interest in the 23-year-old attacker, although Gianluca Di Marzio has told SpilXperten that he believes Real Madrid will not allow a sale unless it’s deemed to be absolutely necessary.

“I don’t think Real Madrid wants to sell Rodrygo. They don’t want to sell their best players like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, because Florentino Perez loves to have those talented players in his team. Of course, if he says he is unhappy with the situation, and if he insists on going, they will think about it. But under Carlo Ancelotti he is always playing and he likes Rodrygo a lot, so right now is not the time to sell him.

“Real Madrid just doesn’t sell their best players. They sell players who doesn’t play, not key players. A lot of clubs would have to wait to get Rodrygo.”

Real Madrid do have Arda Guler waiting in the wings if Rodrygo is moved on, so they can do it if they want. However, there is no real reason to do so currently, as he is a very prominent player in the first team.