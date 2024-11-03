Real Madrid chances of signing Liverpool superstar rated as “difficult”

The expectation is that Real Madrid will be very active in the transfer market in 2025 – next summer, as many as three big-name signings could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, and one of those may end up being Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold had already been on Real Madrid’s radar for several months, but after Dani Carvajal’s season-ending knee injury, their interest has stepped up in the last few weeks. Their aim is to sign him as a free agent next summer, as his Liverpool contract runs out at the end of this season.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has spoken to SpilXperten on Alexander-Arnold’s case, and his belief is that a deal is difficult for Real Madrid – although it would be easier in the event of the England international not signing a contract extension.

“I think there was a moment when Arne Slot arrived, where some of the big players like Salah, Van Dijk and Trent thought about whether they should stay or leave. I think that was the moment for the clubs who wanted Trent, but the Arne Slot era has started in a very cool way, so it’s very difficult now.

“It will be difficult for Real Madrid to get Trent, but Ancelotti would like to have him, because they need a right back with the injury to Carvajal. We will see in the summer, but we don’t even know if Trent is best as a right back or a midfielder. Ancelotti likes versatile players, so I think he would like to have him, but it will be difficult to make a deal with Liverpool.”