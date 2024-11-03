Pedri opens up on hurtful criticism during Barcelona injury hell

Barcelona star Pedri has fired back at his critics as he edges back to his best form for club and country.

Pedri has endured an injury disrupted career in Catalonia which has impacted his development across the last two years.

The debate over the 21-year-old playing too much in the extended 2022/23 season was blamed for his breakdowns.

Despite the setbacks, Pedri worked tirelessly in his recovery, as part of a physical transformation and changes to his off field routine.

Updates to his diet and a greater focus on gym work has helped him avoid future injuries and he is currently in his longest streak of full fitness since 2022.

However, the Spain international admitted to frustration at receiving criticism during his rehabilitation, with some fans annoyed by his constant problems.

“There’s lots of work you don’t see. When you’re out, you try everything to come back, that’s why it hurts when criticism rains down”, he said after the 3-1 derby win over Espanyol.

“I’ve improved in the work I do, in nutrition. I’ve looked for ways to change to have continuity and I’m happy and feeling good physically.”

Pedri already has three goals so far this season, with his previous best ever tally in one campaign at seven, and he will be confident of breaking that barrier in 2025.