Pau Cubarsi confident in Barcelona high-wire defensive act

Barcelona were forced to rely on VAR in their 3-1 La Liga derby win over Espanyol.

La Blaugrana secured local bragging rights as three first half goals proved enough to secure the win and send them nine points clear at the top of the table.

Victory against the neighbours sets Barcelona up for two key games ahead of the final international break of 2024.

17-year-old centre back Pau Cubarsi made his eighth successive start in all competitions, with the teenager starting 11 out of 12 in La Liga, and he impressed as part of a high defensive line.

Defenders pushed up towards the half way line has been a feature of Hansi Flick’s strategy this season and Cubarsi’s pace and game intelligence suits the plan.

Espanyol saw two goals chalked off by VAR for offside and Cubarsi claimed no changes are planned due to the confidence in this way of playing.

“We always try to play with a high defensive line to catch our opponents offside. It’s risky, but we have to do it. When the VAR reviews it, we know it’s offside”, he said after the game.

Cubarsi is expected to retain his starting place in Flick’s back line for the midweek UEFA Champions League trip to Crvena zvezda on November 6.