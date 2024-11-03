Liverpool are reportedly considering a club record offer for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni in January.

The Premier League giants have been alerted over the French international potentially looking to move on from Madrid.

Los Blancos are looking to freshen up their squad with changes planned in 2025 and Tchouameni is viewed as potentially expendable in the Spanish capital.

The Reds are open to bringing in a new midfielder after losing out in their summer push for Spain star Martin Zubimendi.

As per reports from Teamtalk.com, Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in the former AS Monaco schemer, but they will need to pay a major fee to complete a move.

Arne Slot could be quoted an asking price of around £100m for the 24-year-old, which would set a new record at Anfield, in a deal that could be worth double what they would be required to pay to release Zubimendi from San Sebastian.