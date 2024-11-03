Lionel Messi unable to attend Barcelona’s 125th anniversary celebration event

2024 marks the 125th anniversary of FC Barcelona’s creation. Specifically, the club was formed on the 29th of November 1899, and on that date this year, there will be a celebratory gala to mark the special occasion.

The idea is for many Barcelona legends to be present for the celebrations, and there will be plenty of eyes on those who will be present. However, the club’s greatest ever player will not be in attendance.

As reported by Sport, Lionel Messi will not be able to come to Barcelona for the celebrations, as he is scheduled to be playing for Inter Miami at that time – the MLS is currently in its play-off stage.

Inter Miami will face off against Atlanta United next weekend, but the expectation is that they will be taking on either Orlando City or Charlotte FC on the weekend of Barcelona’s anniversary gala. It is disappointing for the club, but there’s nothing that they can do.