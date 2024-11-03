Sunday’s La Liga action followed Saturday’s pattern with a reduced schedule of just four games on the agenda.

Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia was postponed alongside Villarreal’s clash with Rayo Vallecano as part of emergency measures following Storm Dana.

Barcelona extended their title lead to nine points with a 3-1 derby win over Espanyol, so let’s see how the rest of Sunday’s action unfolded…

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas

Atletico Madrid secured a timely league win over Las Palmas ahead of their UEFA Champions League trip to PSG in midweek.

Both sides followed the weekend example of pre-game tributes to those impacted by Storm Dana with captain Koke stating post game his thoughts on the decision to play matches.

The hosts enjoyed the better first half chances as Giuliano Simeone raced in behind the Las Palmas defence to net his first goal for the club on 37 minutes.

What a moment for Giuliano Simeone 🙌 The 21-year-old scores his very first goal for Atlético de Madrid with his father Diego proudly watching on from the sideline 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/mWOqFWLXVi — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 3, 2024

🔴⚪️🇦🇷 Cholo’s son Giuliano Simeone has just scored his first goal ever for Atlético Madrid… …dedicated to Valencia’s people. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ageNXQ9P9O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 3, 2024

Alexander Sorloth had scored just three league goals since arriving in Madrid this summer and he stormed clear on 82 minutes to power home the clincher.

43 – @LaLigaEN Top Scorers since the 2021/22 season (since Alexander Sorloth's arrival in the competition) 56 – 🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski

47 – 🇧🇷 Vinícius Jr.

46 – 🇫🇷 Karim Benzema

43 – 🇳🇴Alexander Sorloth and 🇪🇸 Iago Aspas Cold-heartedness.#AtleticoMadrid ❤🤍 pic.twitter.com/AX4dmUDcIQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2024

Sevilla 0-2 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad made the long trip to Sevilla looking to bounce back to winning ways in league action.

A moment of magic from La Real’s Japanese star Takefusa Kubo broke the deadlock on 32 minutes as he cut in from the right to fire home.

¡GOOOL DE REAL SOCIEDAD! ⚽ 🎌 Kubo entró regateando en el área y sacó el zurdazo para marcar el 1-0 sobre Sevilla. 🇪🇸 #LaLigaEnDSPORTS | #SevillaFCRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/O2oahDLTqN — DSPORTS (@DSports) November 3, 2024

Sevilla wasted a host of chances to level the game in the second period, and they were punished late on, as Mikel Oyarzabal calmly swept home from the penalty spot.

¡GOOOL DE REAL SOCIEDAD! ⚽ ▶ Oyarzabal, de penal, convirtió el 2-0 ante Sevilla en el segundo tiempo. 🇪🇸 #LaLigaEnDSPORTS | #SevillaFCRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/ExixWudoIa — DSPORTS (@DSports) November 3, 2024

Athletic Club 1-1 Real Betis

In Sunday’s final game, Athletic Club hosted Real Betis, with the home side protecting a five game unbeaten run at the Estadio San Mames.

The hosts were incredibly denied by the frame of the goal three times before half time as their frustration spiked.

That bad luck continued after the break as Pablo Fornals slotted Real Betis in front in Basque Country.

Pablo Fornals scores! 🌴 The Real Betis player with a low finish into the net to give his side the lead 🤌 pic.twitter.com/YJjNhntTGj — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 3, 2024

However, despite being denied a penalty just after, the hosts finally got their reward as Alex Berenguer nodded home an equaliser.

