Koke criticises La Liga call to play games following Dana devastation

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: Koke of Atletico de Madrid interacts with the fans during the LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano on September 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid captain Koke has joined the list of vocal critics over La Liga’s decision to play a reduced schedule this weekend.

Two La Liga games were postponed, as were numerous others from the lower leagues, following the devastating impact of Storm Dana across the Valencian region.

As the rescue and recovery operation continues in the area, the death toll rises, with huge areas destroyed by flooding.

La Liga decided to stick with certain games, which were not close to the impacted zone, including Atletico Madrid’s eventual 2-1 home win over Las Palmas in the Spanish capital.

Managers and high ranking figures within Spanish football have called out the decision as a mistake despite countless shows of respect and solidarity at matches.

Koke was asked for his view on the situation, after Atletico Madrid’s victory, and the veteran midfielder claimed the most respectful move would have been a blanket cancellation of games.

“I think no match should have been played and I send all the strength and encouragement to the people of Valencia”, as per quotes from Marca.

“When we give our opinion, it’s often not heard. It’s difficult. We’re the main actors, but it’s difficult.

“We’ve played a match, but you’re also thinking about people who have lost everything.”

La Liga are expected to give an update on Villarreal’s home clash with Alaves on November 9 in the coming days.