James Rodriguez pushing to leave La Liga again after frustrating start to Rayo Vallecano spell

During the summer, James Rodriguez sensationally returned to La Liga for the first time in four years. The Colombian playmaker, on the back of an outstanding Copa America campaign, joined Rayo Vallecano on a one-year contract, although it appears that his stay at Vallecas could end up being cut short.

As per Marca, Rodriguez is becoming increasingly frustrated about his lack of prominence at Rayo. Since arriving, he has only played 123 minutes, and only one start has been possible – currently, head coach Inigo Perez has preferred to use the likes of Jorge de Frutos, Isi Palazon and Alvaro Garcia.

As a result, Rodriguez is reported to be pushing to leave Rayo in January. Lazio are one of the clubs keen on taking him, while there is also interest from clubs in Türkiye.

It would be a big shame if Rodriguez were to move on from Rayo without being able to properly show his wide array of talent. It remains to be seen whether the situation will improve before the winter transfer window opens in two months’ time.