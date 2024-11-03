Hansi Flick warns Barcelona stars ahead of Champions League return

Hansi Flick had a clear message for his Barcelona team ahead of their return to UEFA Champions League action in midweek.

La Blaugrana end the weekend with a nine point lead at the top of the La Liga table following a 3-1 derby win over Espanyol.

However, the German boss admitted to his frustration at full time, as three first half goals proved enough to secure three points.

Flick claimed the contrast either side of the break was a concern in terms of the overall performance.

The former Bayern Munich chief claimed there is no major concern but he is expected to fire up his players in the training in the coming days.

“I accept the second half was not good, but I will not accept that on Wednesday, we need to do better. The tension dropped in the second half and we made mistakes”, as per quotes from Relevo.

Barcelona head to Belgrade on November 6 to face Crvena zvezda in a key European clash in the Serbian capital.

Flick’s charges have won their last two Champions League games , with dominant 5-0 and 4-1 victories at home to Young Boys and Bayern Munich, after losing their opener at AS Monaco.