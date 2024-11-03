Hansi Flick admits Barcelona were not at their best against Espanyol

Barcelona stretched their lead at the top of La Liga to nine points with a 3-1 victory in the Barcelona derby against Espanyol. Three first half goals proved to be the difference for the hosts, although it was not as comfortable an afternoon as they have had in recent weeks.

In the second half, Barcelona struggled to remain in control, and it was Espanyol that “won” that 45 minutes (0-1). Speaking post-match (via MD), Hansi Flick understood that his side were not at their best.

“A derby is always complicated. In the first half we showed a good level, but in general we didn’t play as we usually do, we lost too many balls and we were penalised in the second half. The important thing is the victory and I would highlight the concentration of all the players, some of them very young.

“In the second half we lacked pressure on the one who had the ball and we had some problems because of that.”

Barcelona will still be happy despite the questionable performance at times, as their lead in La Liga has been extended. The good times are continuing at the Catalan giants, who are in Champions League action in three days’ time.