Former player backs Liverpool to sign Barcelona superstar as Mohamed Salah replacement

Over the last 12-18 months, Raphinha has been regularly linked with a return to the Premier League. However, the Brazilian attacker has stayed put at Barcelona for now, although that could be tested again in 2025.

At Liverpool, there has been plenty of talk about Mohamed Salah’s possible departure, which could happen as early as next summer. When the time does come, former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant wants Raphinha as the Egyptian’s replacement, as he told told Instant Casino .

“If Mohamed Salah does leave, I can see Raphinha making a return to the Premier League in a Liverpool shirt to replace him. He’s quick and fits that same style of play on the right-hand side and cutting in. He’s very tricky and that’s what Liverpool have now with Luis Diaz and Salah.

“He’s got that eye for goal which we’ve seen from him at Barcelona where he’s doing really well – scoring hat-tricks against the likes of Bayern Munich and playing a big part in their recent 4-0 El Clasico win against Real Madrid.

“His experience at Leeds would make him a good fit at Liverpool – he’s comfortable in the Premier League and he managed to make an impact and score goals there despite them struggling as a team. You’d imagine that a team like Liverpool would step him up a level with how attacking they are and how comfortable they are going forward.”

Given his spectacular form to start the season, and also the fact that he is now a leading figure at Barcelona, it will be tough for Liverpool to sign Raphinha. However, the Catalans’ financial woes could make it possible.